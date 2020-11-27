Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares stood at 2,767,527 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $45.08, to imply a decline of -3.37% or -$1.57 in intraday trading. The FUTU share’s 52-week high remains $51.1, putting it -13.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.16. The company has a valuation of $6.53 Billion, with an average of 3.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FUTU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.04.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

After registering a -3.37% downside on the day, Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $51.10- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 11.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.84%, and 35.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 336.82%. Short interest in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) saw shorts transact 2.89 Million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $391.37, implying an increase of 768.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $313.89 and $472.99 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FUTU is trading +949.22% off suggested target high and 596.3% from its likely low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Futu Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are +181.93% up over the last 6 months. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 100% this quarter before falling -40% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 170.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $96.73 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $99.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.45 Million for this quarter and $40.05 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 198.1% before jumping 149.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 266.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.25% annually.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders hold 0.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.19% of the shares at 32.51% float percentage. In total, 95 institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Atlantic, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.79 Million shares (or 8.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $137.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ANGLEPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT, LTD. with 4.24 Million shares, or about 7.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $121.45 Million.

We also have Innovator IBD 50 ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Innovator IBD 50 ETF holds roughly 61,073 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 59.29 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $1.91 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“