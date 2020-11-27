Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s traded shares stood at 16,735,434 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.4, to imply a decline of -10.6% or -$0.64 in intraday trading. The FTEK share’s 52-week high remains $7.04, putting it -30.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $133.39 Million, with an average of 26.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.95 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FTEK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.05.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) trade information

After registering a -10.6% downside on the day, Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.04-2 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 23.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 440.%, and 558.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 468.42%. Short interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw shorts transact 55.24 Million shares and set a 9.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying a decline of-67.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $1.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FTEK is trading -67.59% off suggested target high and -67.59% from its likely low.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.1% annually.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s Major holders

Fuel Tech, Inc. insiders hold 29.49% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.01% of the shares at 35.46% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Grace & White Inc /ny. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.83 Million shares (or 7.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.25 Million shares, or about 5.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.05 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Fuel Tech, Inc. (FTEK) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 210,035 shares. This is just over 0.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $176.43 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 203.5 Thousand, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about $171.25 Thousand.

