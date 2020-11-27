FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s traded shares stood at 2,040,439 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.01, to imply an increase of 16.86% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The RAIL share’s 52-week high remains $2.87, putting it -42.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.73. The company has a valuation of $31.23 Million, with an average of 405.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 264.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RAIL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.65.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) trade information

After registering a 16.86% upside on the day, FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.19-8 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 8.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.22%, and 6.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.9%. Short interest in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw shorts transact 328.02 Million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.33, implying an increase of 15.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2.65 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAIL is trading +31.84% off suggested target high and -0.5% from its likely low.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing FreightCar America, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) shares are +67.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -17.63% against -17.6%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 49.6% this quarter before jumping 65.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -53.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $51.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.7 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.94 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.9%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.85% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -84.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL)’s Major holders

FreightCar America, Inc. insiders hold 22.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.83% of the shares at 36.05% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 454.56 Thousand shares (or 2.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 452.86 Thousand shares, or about 2.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.03 Million.

We also have Walthausen Small Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Walthausen Small Cap Value Fd holds roughly 314,140 shares. This is just over 2.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $502.62 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 276.5 Thousand, or 1.78% of the shares, all valued at about $342.86 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“