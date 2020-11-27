Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s traded shares stood at 28,782,077 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.53, to imply an increase of 24.3% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The TOUR share’s 52-week high remains $4.51, putting it -27.76% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.725. The company has a valuation of $435.49 Million, with an average of 5.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TOUR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) trade information

After registering a 24.3% upside on the day, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.51-2 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 21.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 70.53%, and 206.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 40.08%. Short interest in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR) saw shorts transact 155.57 Million shares and set a 142.72 days time to cover.

Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $24.95 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.07 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.13 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -61.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -280.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.01% annually.

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s Major holders

Tuniu Corporation insiders hold 2.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.62% of the shares at 10.91% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.11 Million shares (or 4.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.2 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.09 Million shares, or about 2.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.65 Million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds roughly 148,809 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $151.79 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 80.59 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $82.2 Thousand.

