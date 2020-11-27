Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 1,817,295 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $68.4, to imply an increase of 0.63% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $82.42, putting it -20.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.84. The company has a valuation of $13.39 Billion, with an average of 5.54 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sunrun Inc. (RUN), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RUN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.11.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

After registering a 0.63% upside on the day, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $69.44- this Friday, Nov 27, jumping 0.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.82%, and 26.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 399.02%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 19.62 Million shares and set a 3.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.45, implying a decline of-2.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43 and $79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUN is trading +15.5% off suggested target high and -37.13% from its likely low.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunrun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are +307.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -104.76% against 12.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10% this quarter before jumping 143.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 5.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $298.07 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $331Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $243.94 Million for this quarter and $210.73 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.2% before jumping 57.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -6.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.53% annually.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders hold 3.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.69% of the shares at 79.39% float percentage. In total, 406 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 29.77 Million shares (or 15.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.29 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.18 Million shares, or about 9.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.4 Billion.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 3,322,722 shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $256.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.5 Million, or 1.27% of the shares, all valued at about $141.45 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“