ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s traded shares stood at 6,520,086 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.65, to imply an increase of 36.12% or $2.03 in intraday trading. The SOL share’s 52-week high remains $8.38, putting it -9.54% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $411.03 Million, with an average of 2.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ReneSola Ltd (SOL), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SOL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

After registering a 36.12% upside on the day, ReneSola Ltd (SOL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.87-0 this Friday, Nov 27, jumping 0.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.01%, and 117.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 381.78%. Short interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw shorts transact 506.51 Million shares and set a 241.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.18, implying a decline of-58.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.35 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOL is trading -47.71% off suggested target high and -69.28% from its likely low.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ReneSola Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) shares are +450.98% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -102.86% against 12.8%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -100% this quarter before jumping 108.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -24% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $9.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.31 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $65.96 Million for this quarter and $26.53 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -85% before jumping 25.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 100% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

ReneSola Ltd insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.05% of the shares at 29.05% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Shah Capital Management. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.07 Million shares (or 87.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 888.6 Thousand shares, or about 5.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.84 Million.

