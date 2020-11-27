Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s traded shares stood at 2,007,201 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply an increase of 6.76% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The IPDN share’s 52-week high remains $3.98, putting it -180.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $18.14 Million, with an average of 563.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 674.17 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPDN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36, implying an increase of 2435.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPDN is trading +2435.21% off suggested target high and 2435.21% from its likely low.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 85.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. insiders hold 55.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.37% of the shares at 0.82% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 20.5 Thousand shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.7 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 18.53 Thousand shares, or about 0.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $17.81 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 20,497 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.62 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.63 Thousand, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about $8.98 Thousand.

