Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s traded shares stood at 3,005,136 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.42, to imply a decline of -6.44% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NBRV share’s 52-week high remains $2.04, putting it -385.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.385. The company has a valuation of $63.48 Million, with an average of 2.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NBRV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.1.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) trade information

After registering a -6.44% downside on the day, Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.468 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 10.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.05%, and -24.62% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -68.11%. Short interest in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw shorts transact 7.72 Million shares and set a 4.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 316.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBRV is trading +376.19% off suggested target high and 257.14% from its likely low.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nabriva Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares are -63.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.57% against 14%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 65.5% this quarter before jumping 72% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -51.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $910Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $333Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 302.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 50.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s Major holders

Nabriva Therapeutics plc insiders hold 0.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.01% of the shares at 29.2% float percentage. In total, 61 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.29 Million shares (or 9.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 5.45 Million shares, or about 3.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.91 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Growth Opportunities as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 11,265,029 shares. This is just over 7.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.63 Million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about $1.24 Million.

