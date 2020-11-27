Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s traded shares stood at 2,544,297 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.16, to imply a decline of -3.54% or -$0.96 in intraday trading. The RIDE share’s 52-week high remains $31.8, putting it -21.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.5. The company has a valuation of $4.31 Billion, with an average of 9.94 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RIDE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.02.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

After registering a -3.54% downside on the day, Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.75- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 14.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.07%, and 58.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 163.52%. Short interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) saw shorts transact 5.22 Million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50, implying an increase of 91.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIDE is trading +91.13% off suggested target high and 91.13% from its likely low.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“