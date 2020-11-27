DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s traded shares stood at 1,089,143 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.58, to imply an increase of 6.9% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The DMAC share’s 52-week high remains $8.8, putting it -57.71% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $104.56 Million, with an average of 306.39 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 76.72 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DMAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) trade information

After registering a 6.9% upside on the day, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.10-8 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 8.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.17%, and 29.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.05%. Short interest in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) saw shorts transact 20.91 Million shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.75, implying an increase of 164.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DMAC is trading +186.74% off suggested target high and 150.9% from its likely low.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 13.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s Major holders

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 12.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.31% of the shares at 44.87% float percentage. In total, 38 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Stonepine Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.15 Million shares (or 6.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 800Thousand shares, or about 4.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.39 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 142,785 shares. This is just over 0.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $989.5 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 100Thousand, or 0.53% of the shares, all valued at about $424Thousand.

