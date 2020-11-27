ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s traded shares stood at 1,176,815 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.48, to imply a decline of -4.98% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The ENG share’s 52-week high remains $4.32, putting it -74.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $68.35 Million, with an average of 13Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for ENGlobal Corporation (ENG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ENG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) trade information

After registering a -4.98% downside on the day, ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.32-4 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 42.59% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 138.47%, and 185.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 153.07%. Short interest in ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) saw shorts transact 166.19 Million shares and set a 82.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 41.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENG is trading +41.13% off suggested target high and 41.13% from its likely low.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 74.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s Major holders

ENGlobal Corporation insiders hold 38.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.94% of the shares at 38.63% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 3.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $910.02 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 832.11 Thousand shares, or about 3.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $714.78 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 172,651 shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $177.83 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 78.7 Thousand, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about $67.6 Thousand.

