Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s traded shares stood at 17,154,825 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply an increase of 59.57% or $0.84 in intraday trading. The ELYS share’s 52-week high remains $3.775, putting it -67.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.36. The company has a valuation of $37.58 Million, with an average of 2.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ELYS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) trade information

After registering a 59.57% upside on the day, Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.65-1 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 15.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 55.17%, and 24.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.04%. Short interest in Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) saw shorts transact 24.11 Million shares and set a 15.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 255.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ELYS is trading +255.56% off suggested target high and 255.56% from its likely low.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (ELYS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -137.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS)’s Major holders

Elys Game Technology, Corp. insiders hold 46.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.62% of the shares at 1.15% float percentage. In total, 3 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 100.55 Thousand shares (or 0.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $207.14 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 2.34 Thousand shares, or about 0.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $4.83 Thousand.

