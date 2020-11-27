Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s traded shares stood at 2,567,273 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.72, to imply a decline of -3.68% or -$1.67 in intraday trading. The FANG share’s 52-week high remains $96.92, putting it -121.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.55. The company has a valuation of $7.02 Billion, with an average of 4.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 34 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FANG a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 26 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.74.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) trade information

After registering a -3.68% downside on the day, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $47.25- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 7.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.07%, and 64.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.83%. Short interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) saw shorts transact 9.64 Million shares and set a 2.73 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.44, implying an increase of 22.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $35 and $94 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FANG is trading +115% off suggested target high and -19.95% from its likely low.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diamondback Energy, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) shares are +6.6% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -56.42% against -35.2%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -61.7% this quarter before falling -41.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -28.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $747Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $771.64 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.1 Billion for this quarter and $899Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -32.3% before falling -14.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -81.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.45% annually.

FANG Dividends

Diamondback Energy, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 22, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.5, with the share yield ticking at 3.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)’s Major holders

Diamondback Energy, Inc. insiders hold 0.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.13% of the shares at 96.03% float percentage. In total, 673 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 19Million shares (or 12.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $572.21 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.62 Million shares, or about 11.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $560.9 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 9,182,565 shares. This is just over 5.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $276.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6Million, or 3.8% of the shares, all valued at about $180.64 Million.

