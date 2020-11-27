Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s traded shares stood at 1,279,169 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.54, to imply a decline of -6.43% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The CSCW share’s 52-week high remains $0.79, putting it -46.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $30.06 Million, with an average of 3.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CSCW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) trade information

After registering a -6.43% downside on the day, Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.595 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 7.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.54%, and -3.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.1%. Short interest in Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw shorts transact 1.11 Million shares and set a 0.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $120, implying an increase of 22122.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $120 and $120 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CSCW is trading +22122.22% off suggested target high and 22122.22% from its likely low.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 61% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)’s Major holders

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. insiders hold 23.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.59% of the shares at 0.78% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 160.63 Thousand shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.1 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ExodusPoint Capital Management, LP with 139.16 Thousand shares, or about 0.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $66.8 Thousand.

