Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s traded shares stood at 10,953,264 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.91, to imply an increase of 11.7% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The COCP share’s 52-week high remains $3.04, putting it -59.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $128.56 Million, with an average of 13.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give COCP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.04.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) trade information

After registering a 11.7% upside on the day, Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.0658 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 5.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 119.76%, and 132.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 294.55%. Short interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) saw shorts transact 234.96 Million shares and set a 93.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 148.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COCP is trading +161.78% off suggested target high and 135.6% from its likely low.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 13.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s Major holders

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 29.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.65% of the shares at 33.32% float percentage. In total, 29 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.82 Million shares (or 12.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with 2.86 Million shares, or about 9.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.66 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 489,424 shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $743.92 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 332.28 Thousand, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about $505.06 Thousand.

