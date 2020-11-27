CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares stood at 2,404,397 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.07, to imply an increase of 6.65% or $0.69 in intraday trading. The CLSK share’s 52-week high remains $15.14, putting it -36.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $241.72 Million, with an average of 2.28 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLSK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.3.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

After registering a 6.65% upside on the day, CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.55- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.59%, and 25.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 106.92%. Short interest in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw shorts transact 2.18 Million shares and set a 0.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18, implying an increase of 62.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLSK is trading +62.6% off suggested target high and 62.6% from its likely low.

CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 54.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

CleanSpark, Inc. insiders hold 12.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.89% of the shares at 18.19% float percentage. In total, 36 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 815.49 Thousand shares (or 16.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FNY Investment Advisers, LLC with 535.76 Thousand shares, or about 10.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $6.69 Million.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 34,491 shares. This is just over 0.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $347.67 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.44 Thousand, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about $105.22 Thousand.

