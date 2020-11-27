Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s traded shares stood at 3,757,615 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.85. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.56, to imply a decline of -3.13% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CIDM share’s 52-week high remains $6, putting it -971.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $72.64 Million, with an average of 6.09 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CIDM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.02.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) trade information

After registering a -3.13% downside on the day, Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.635 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 11.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.71%, and -2.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -20.07%. Short interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw shorts transact 958.3 Million shares and set a 206.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 391.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CIDM is trading +525% off suggested target high and 257.14% from its likely low.

Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cinedigm Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares are -34.18% down over the last 6 months. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 84.6% this quarter before jumping 75% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -15.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.08 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.51 Million for this quarter and $7.74 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.2% before jumping 4.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 21.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s Major holders

Cinedigm Corp. insiders hold 44.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.55% of the shares at 33.43% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.88 Million shares (or 3.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.38 Million shares, or about 1.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $778.37 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cinedigm Corp. (CIDM) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 786,863 shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.5 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 565Thousand, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about $1.08 Million.

