China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s traded shares stood at 1,915,822 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply a decline of -2.03% or $0 in intraday trading. The SXTC share’s 52-week high remains $1.48, putting it -377.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.222. The company has a valuation of $18.56 Million, with an average of 1.89 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SXTC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

After registering a -2.03% downside on the day, China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.33 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 6.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.01%, and -5.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.37%. Short interest in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw shorts transact 106.55 Million shares and set a 54.09 days time to cover.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -656% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 14.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.52% of the shares at 9.92% float percentage. In total, 9 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.23 Million shares (or 6.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $545.54 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 328.44 Thousand shares, or about 0.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $80.4 Thousand.

