Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s traded shares stood at 4,881,037 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.39, to imply an increase of 9.44% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CHEK share’s 52-week high remains $2.37, putting it -507.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.243. The company has a valuation of $18.22 Million, with an average of 3.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CHEK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.07.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

After registering a 9.44% upside on the day, Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.4 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 28.72%, and 17.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.09%. Short interest in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) saw shorts transact 558.31 Million shares and set a 372.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.5, implying an increase of 284.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $1.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHEK is trading +284.62% off suggested target high and 284.62% from its likely low.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 33.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Check-Cap Ltd. insiders hold 8.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.47% of the shares at 4.89% float percentage. In total, 14 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 181.96 Thousand shares (or 3.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fosun International Ltd with 127.56 Thousand shares, or about 2.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $45.99 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“