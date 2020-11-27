CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s traded shares stood at 13,502,490 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.29, to imply an increase of 15.66% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The CBAT share’s 52-week high remains $11.4, putting it -37.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.36. The company has a valuation of $546.36 Million, with an average of 15.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CBAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

After registering a 15.66% upside on the day, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.93-6 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 6.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.75%, and 189.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 624.35%. Short interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) saw shorts transact 398.29 Million shares and set a 28.72 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10, implying an increase of 20.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CBAT is trading +20.63% off suggested target high and 20.63% from its likely low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -278.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30% annually.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. insiders hold 68.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.53% of the shares at 1.7% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 161Thousand shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $325.22 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 99.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $200.18 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“