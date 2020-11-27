Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ)’s traded shares stood at 1,240,490 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.08, to imply an increase of 22.58% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The BQ share’s 52-week high remains $10.43, putting it -71.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $551.78 Million, with an average of 323.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 480.79 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Boqii Holding Limited (BQ), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.12.

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 38.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

