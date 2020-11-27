Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s traded shares stood at 1,326,670 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $146, to imply an increase of 6.21% or $8.54 in intraday trading. The U share’s 52-week high remains $147.98, putting it -1.36% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $65.11. The company has a valuation of $39.35 Billion, with an average of 2.19 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Unity Software Inc. (U), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give U a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.14.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $105.55, implying a decline of-27.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62 and $125 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, U is trading -14.38% off suggested target high and -57.53% from its likely low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -107.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26% annually.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

Unity Software Inc. insiders hold 16.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.93% of the shares at 73.92% float percentage. In total, 165 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Silver Lake Group, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 43.3 Million shares (or 15.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.78 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SC US (TTGP) Ltd with 32.96 Million shares, or about 12.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.88 Billion.

We also have Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Artisan Developing World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Unity Software Inc. (U) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio holds roughly 668,065 shares. This is just over 0.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 484.81 Thousand, or 0.18% of the shares, all valued at about $42.31 Million.

