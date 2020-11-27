trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s traded shares stood at 1,575,845 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.4, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The TRVG share’s 52-week high remains $3.07, putting it -27.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $824.05 Million, with an average of 2.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 784.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for trivago N.V. (TRVG), translating to a mean rating of 3.1. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give TRVG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.03.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) trade information

After registering a 6.67% upside on the day, trivago N.V. (TRVG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.44-1 this Friday, Nov 27, jumping 1.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 61%, and 71.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.82%. Short interest in trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG) saw shorts transact 3Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

trivago N.V. (TRVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing trivago N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares are +7.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -216.67% against 17.3%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -400% this quarter before jumping 98.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -63.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $45.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $84.01 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $155.47 Million for this quarter and $139.8 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -71% before falling -39.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 178.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 32.41% annually.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s Major holders

trivago N.V. insiders hold 8.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.26% of the shares at 75.43% float percentage. In total, 41 institutions holds shares in the company, led by PAR Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.23 Million shares (or 55.8% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Altimeter Capital Management, LP with 5.29 Million shares, or about 13.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $8.2 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the trivago N.V. (TRVG) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I holds roughly 651,019 shares. This is just over 1.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 650.98 Thousand, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about $1.28 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“