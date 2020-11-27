Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s traded shares stood at 25,834,518 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.18, to imply a decline of -5.63% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The TTNP share’s 52-week high remains $0.55, putting it -205.56% down since that peak but still an impressive +50% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.09. The company has a valuation of $34.95 Million, with an average of 160.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 34.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TTNP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.03.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) trade information

After registering a -5.63% downside on the day, Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.295 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 38.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.85%, and 41.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -6.75%. Short interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) saw shorts transact 10.26 Million shares and set a 0.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.8, implying an increase of 344.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.8 and $0.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TTNP is trading +344.44% off suggested target high and 344.44% from its likely low.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $600Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $960Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.22 Million for this quarter and $1.34 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -50.7% before falling -28.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 7.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)’s Major holders

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 5.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.6% of the shares at 3.8% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.86 Million shares (or 2.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $803.3 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.15 Million shares, or about 0.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $190.36 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,150,353 shares. This is just over 0.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $352.24 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 406.52 Thousand, or 0.21% of the shares, all valued at about $93.83 Thousand.

