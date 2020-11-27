The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s traded shares stood at 7,057,848 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.93, to imply an increase of 0.28% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The MAC share’s 52-week high remains $27.65, putting it -152.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.81. The company has a valuation of $1.63 Billion, with an average of 9.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for The Macerich Company (MAC), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give MAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.09.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

After registering a 0.28% upside on the day, The Macerich Company (MAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.32- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.63%, and 45.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.96%. Short interest in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) saw shorts transact 72.42 Million shares and set a 13.61 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.97, implying an increase of 0.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $57 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAC is trading +421.5% off suggested target high and -63.4% from its likely low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Macerich Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. The Macerich Company (MAC) shares are +60.5% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.05% against -21.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -150% this quarter before falling -400% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -18.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $196.34 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $190.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $241.84 Million for this quarter and $210.72 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -18.8% before falling -9.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -42.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 62.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.21% annually.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. The Macerich Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.6, with the share yield ticking at 5.5% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.21%.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

The Macerich Company insiders hold 7.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.76% of the shares at 101.49% float percentage. In total, 392 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 24.56 Million shares (or 16.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.78 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.09 Million shares, or about 12.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $122.8 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Macerich Company (MAC) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5,042,656 shares. This is just over 3.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.31 Million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about $38.63 Million.

