Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s traded shares stood at 32,346,245 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.47, to imply a decline of -0.57% or -$0.23 in intraday trading. The WORK share’s 52-week high remains $40.99, putting it -1.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.1. The company has a valuation of $23.2 Billion, with an average of 29.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give WORK a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.04.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) trade information

After registering a -0.57% downside on the day, Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.99- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 2.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.25%, and 43.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.94%. Short interest in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) saw shorts transact 70.53 Million shares and set a 4.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.05, implying a decline of-20.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WORK is trading -1.16% off suggested target high and -50.58% from its likely low.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -268.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)’s Major holders

Slack Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 0.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.14% of the shares at 87.8% float percentage. In total, 677 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 65.86 Million shares (or 13.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.77 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 62Million shares, or about 12.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.67 Billion.

We also have Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Slack Technologies, Inc. (WORK) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port holds roughly 14,411,808 shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $448.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.53 Million, or 2.39% of the shares, all valued at about $358.59 Million.

