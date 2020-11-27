Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s traded shares stood at 1,169,012 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.01, to imply an increase of 1.67% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The ROOT share’s 52-week high remains $29.48, putting it -73.31% down since that peak but still an impressive +2.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.59. The company has a valuation of $4.56 Billion, with an average of 1.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Root, Inc. (ROOT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ROOT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.32.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.73, implying an increase of 39.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROOT is trading +76.37% off suggested target high and 17.58% from its likely low.

Root, Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -308.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“