Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NVAX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$1.1.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $186.2, implying an increase of 47.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $75 and $223 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVAX is trading +76.7% off suggested target high and -40.57% from its likely low.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Novavax, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares are +122.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2% against 13.9%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 2.7% this quarter before jumping 624.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 2847.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $354.09 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $763.91 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.82 Million for this quarter and $3.38 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3916.4% before jumping 22521% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 44.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s Major holders

Novavax, Inc. insiders hold 0.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.54% of the shares at 50.76% float percentage. In total, 392 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.43 Million shares (or 8.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $588.51 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.3 Million shares, or about 6.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $465.55 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,703,348 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.25 Million, or 1.97% of the shares, all valued at about $138.19 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“