Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s traded shares stood at 1,814,904 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $53.75, to imply an increase of 16.67% or $7.68 in intraday trading. The NNOX share’s 52-week high remains $66.67, putting it -24.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.25. The company has a valuation of $2.44 Billion, with an average of 1.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NNOX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.2.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $67.5, implying an increase of 25.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $65 and $70 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NNOX is trading +30.23% off suggested target high and 20.93% from its likely low.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. insiders hold 27.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.34% of the shares at 15.66% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1Million shares (or 2.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.52 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with 762Thousand shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $17.92 Million.

We also have MFS New Discovery Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, MFS New Discovery Fund holds roughly 318,582 shares. This is just over 0.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.73 Thousand, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about $653.97 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“