Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s traded shares stood at 207,000,000 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 18.46% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The NAKD share’s 52-week high remains $4, putting it -1718.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.0661. The company has a valuation of $51.88 Million, with an average of 392.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 77.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAKD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) trade information

After registering a 18.46% upside on the day, Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.26 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 15.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -24.3%, and 137.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.98%. Short interest in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) saw shorts transact 1.55 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 58% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s Major holders

Naked Brand Group Limited insiders hold 0.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.67% of the shares at 0.67% float percentage. In total, 10 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Citadel Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.03 Million shares (or 0.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $115.26 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 175.96 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44011, these shares were worth $114.83 Thousand.

