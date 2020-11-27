Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s traded shares stood at 15,205,574 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.17, to imply an increase of 1.48% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The JMIA share’s 52-week high remains $40.9, putting it -7.15% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.15. The company has a valuation of $3.04 Billion, with an average of 26.15 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give JMIA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.56.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

After registering a 1.48% upside on the day, Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $40.90- this Friday, Nov 27, jumping 10.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 51.11%, and 106.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 444.03%. Short interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) saw shorts transact 17.39 Million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jumia Technologies AG share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) shares are +737.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -37.24% against 9.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.7% this quarter before falling -44.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $50.47 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $45.28 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $54.66 Million for this quarter and $33.19 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -7.7% before jumping 36.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

