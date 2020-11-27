Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s traded shares stood at 4,643,025 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.7, to imply a decline of -9.57% or -$4.1 in intraday trading. The CRSR share’s 52-week high remains $51.37, putting it -32.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.09. The company has a valuation of $3.62 Billion, with an average of 3.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CRSR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.37.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.56, implying a decline of-18.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRSR is trading -12.14% off suggested target high and -22.48% from its likely low.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 38.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)’s Major holders

Corsair Gaming, Inc. insiders hold 5.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.18% of the shares at 96.56% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.16 Million shares (or 2.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 1.96 Million shares, or about 2.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $39.39 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and MFS Variable Insurance Trust-MFS New Discovery Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Corsair Gaming, Inc. (CRSR) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 1,270,063 shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 401.74 Thousand, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about $8.08 Million.

