BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares stood at 1,907,402 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $79.46, to imply a decline of -1.35% or -$1.09 in intraday trading. The BIGC share’s 52-week high remains $162.5, putting it -104.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +19.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.77. The company has a valuation of $5.39 Billion, with an average of 2.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BIGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.14.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.09, implying an increase of 9.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55 and $132 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIGC is trading +66.12% off suggested target high and -30.78% from its likely low.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -14.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 39.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 44.02% of the shares at 72.41% float percentage. In total, 158 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.33 Million shares (or 3.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $194.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Matrix Capital Management with 2.3 Million shares, or about 3.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $191.9 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 860,000 shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 165.07 Thousand, or 0.26% of the shares, all valued at about $13.75 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“