Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s traded shares stood at 4,598,361 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.75, to imply a decline of -2.59% or -$0.71 in intraday trading. The BE share’s 52-week high remains $28.19, putting it -5.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3. The company has a valuation of $4.29 Billion, with an average of 8.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.42 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bloom Energy Corporation (BE), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.02.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

After registering a -2.59% downside on the day, Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.24- this Friday, Nov 27, jumping 4.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44%, and 75.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 261.64%. Short interest in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) saw shorts transact 20.5 Million shares and set a 3.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.83, implying a decline of-33.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BE is trading -10.28% off suggested target high and -68.22% from its likely low.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bloom Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares are +241.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 106.67% against -1.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 92.9% this quarter before jumping 85.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 2.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $222.64 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $208.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $213.8 Million for this quarter and $156.7 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.1% before jumping 33.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -5.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -6.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Bloom Energy Corporation insiders hold 3.7% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.19% of the shares at 56.28% float percentage. In total, 284 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.47 Million shares (or 9.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $224.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 9.21 Million shares, or about 6.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $165.44 Million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Communications & Information holds roughly 6,315,681 shares. This is just over 4.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $98.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.31 Million, or 1.67% of the shares, all valued at about $25.08 Million.



