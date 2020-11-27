Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s traded shares stood at 9,229,575 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.29, to imply an increase of 11.9% or $3.01 in intraday trading. The BLNK share’s 52-week high remains $34.67, putting it -22.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $898.02 Million, with an average of 35.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLNK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.1.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25, implying a decline of-11.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLNK is trading -11.63% off suggested target high and -11.63% from its likely low.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 52.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 71.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Major holders

Blink Charging Co. insiders hold 21.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.97% of the shares at 22.9% float percentage. In total, 70 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.88 Million shares (or 7.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.38 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 803.94 Thousand shares, or about 3.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $8.29 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2,059,553 shares. This is just over 8.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 521.11 Thousand, or 2.11% of the shares, all valued at about $2.96 Million.

