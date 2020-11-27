BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s traded shares stood at 8,806,359 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3, to imply an increase of 1.01% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BEST share’s 52-week high remains $6.54, putting it -118% down since that peak but still an impressive +18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.46. The company has a valuation of $1.18 Billion, with an average of 7.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BEST Inc. (BEST), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BEST a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.03.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) trade information

After registering a 1.01% upside on the day, BEST Inc. (BEST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.32-9 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 9.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.15%, and 4.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.04%. Short interest in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) saw shorts transact 12.07 Million shares and set a 4.16 days time to cover.

BEST Inc. (BEST) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.74 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.28 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.54 Billion for this quarter and $780.07 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.2% before jumping 63.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 60.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 40% annually.

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)’s Major holders

BEST Inc. insiders hold 13.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.32% of the shares at 25.66% float percentage. In total, 166 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.23 Million shares (or 5.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.1 Million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $30.31 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BEST Inc. (BEST) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 3,757,927 shares. This is just over 1.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.13 Million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about $13.16 Million.

