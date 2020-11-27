BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s traded shares stood at 1,051,812 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.95, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The BLU share’s 52-week high remains $12.03, putting it -307.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +31.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.01. The company has a valuation of $231.99 Million, with an average of 5.32 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.29-1 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 10.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.22%, and 20.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -61.18%. Short interest in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) saw shorts transact 777.15 Million shares and set a 551.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.27, implying an increase of 146.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.6 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLU is trading +306.78% off suggested target high and -11.86% from its likely low.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -37.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -168.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

BELLUS Health Inc. insiders hold 21.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.35% of the shares at 54.26% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.14 Million shares (or 6.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 4.2 Million shares, or about 5.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $9.52 Million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisers International Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 1,543,000 shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 317.7 Thousand, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about $791.07 Thousand.

