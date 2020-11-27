Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s traded shares stood at 6,567,942 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.17. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.99, to imply an increase of 9.2% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The VXRT share’s 52-week high remains $17.49, putting it -150.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.28. The company has a valuation of $782.98 Million, with an average of 10.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.02 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VXRT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.08.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.67, implying an increase of 152.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VXRT is trading +186.12% off suggested target high and 128.9% from its likely low.

Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vaxart, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) shares are +138.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -62.79% against 15.4%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.5% this quarter before falling -250% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -34% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $2.9 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $800Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.92 Million for this quarter and $2.8 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -25.9% before falling -71.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 70.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s Major holders

Vaxart, Inc. insiders hold 0.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.01% of the shares at 38.38% float percentage. In total, 158 institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.81 Million shares (or 9.88% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.89 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5Million shares, or about 4.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $33.22 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Principal U.S. Small Cap Multi Factor Index ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,068,205 shares. This is just over 0.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 657.73 Thousand, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $3.24 Million.

