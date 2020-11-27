Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s traded shares stood at 1,393,178 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.73, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The TGI share’s 52-week high remains $29.32, putting it -113.55% down since that peak but still an impressive +78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $715.48 Million, with an average of 1.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give TGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.1.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside on the day, Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.42- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.14%, and 76.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.67%. Short interest in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) saw shorts transact 4.88 Million shares and set a 2.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.86, implying a decline of-42.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $14 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGI is trading +1.97% off suggested target high and -85.43% from its likely low.

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Triumph Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) shares are +83.31% up over the last 6 months. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -114.5% this quarter before falling -102.9% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -36.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -16.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 91.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -11.31% annually.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)’s Major holders

Triumph Group, Inc. insiders hold 1.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.34% of the shares at 91.86% float percentage. In total, 216 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.8 Million shares (or 14.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 7.23 Million shares, or about 13.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $47.04 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 4,599,600 shares. This is just over 8.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.38 Million, or 8.4% of the shares, all valued at about $28.9 Million.

