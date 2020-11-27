Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s traded shares stood at 3,057,117 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.59, to imply a decline of -0.07% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The GMHI share’s 52-week high remains $14.5, putting it -6.7% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.45. The company has a valuation of $679.5 Million, with an average of 4.69 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.82 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GMHI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) trade information

After registering a -0.07% downside on the day, Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.50- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 6.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 33.24%, and 33.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.24%. Short interest in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) saw shorts transact 1.3 Million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)’s Major holders

Gores Metropoulos, Inc. insiders hold 0.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.47% of the shares at 64.87% float percentage. In total, 95 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.17 Million shares (or 5.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Element Capital Management LLC with 2.05 Million shares, or about 5.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $23.36 Million.

We also have Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund and Series Portfolios Tr-MProved Systematic Multi Strategy Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (GMHI) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Roxbury/Hood River Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 539,019 shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.55 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $102.05 Thousand.

