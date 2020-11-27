Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s traded shares stood at 2,350,558 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.25, to imply a decline of -3.85% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The FRSX share’s 52-week high remains $1.95, putting it -56% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.461. The company has a valuation of $63.97 Million, with an average of 2.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give FRSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) trade information

After registering a -3.85% downside on the day, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.54 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 18.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.38%, and 15.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.2%. Short interest in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) saw shorts transact 1.12 Million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.5, implying an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRSX is trading +100% off suggested target high and 100% from its likely low.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)’s Major holders

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.6% of the shares at 1.6% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Psagot Investment House Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 328.67 Thousand shares (or 0.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $301.62 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD with 328.09 Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $301.08 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“