American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s traded shares stood at 2,836,571 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decline of -8.42% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The AREC share’s 52-week high remains $4.93, putting it -166.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $65.86 Million, with an average of 3.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for American Resources Corporation (AREC), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AREC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.09.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) trade information

After registering a -8.42% downside on the day, American Resources Corporation (AREC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.43 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 23.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25%, and 20.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 193.65%. Short interest in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) saw shorts transact 182.47 Million shares and set a 51.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.75, implying an increase of 102.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $3.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AREC is trading +102.7% off suggested target high and 102.7% from its likely low.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Resources Corporation (AREC) shares are +72.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -82.32% against 15.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -64.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $6.29 Million for this quarter and $524Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -31.7% before jumping 1388.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 20.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)’s Major holders

American Resources Corporation insiders hold 54.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.39% of the shares at 18.35% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 328.07 Thousand shares (or 1.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $492.1 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 37.08 Thousand shares, or about 0.2% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $55.63 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Institutional Index-Inst Total Stock Market Ind as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Resources Corporation (AREC) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 296,782 shares. This is just over 1.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $350.2 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.28 Thousand, or 0.17% of the shares, all valued at about $36.91 Thousand.

