Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OSTK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.03.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) trade information

After registering a 2.81% upside on the day, Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $71.23- this Friday, Nov 27, jumping 1.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.81%, and -2.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 898.72%. Short interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) saw shorts transact 5.93 Million shares and set a 1.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $101.33, implying an increase of 44.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78 and $140 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OSTK is trading +99% off suggested target high and 10.87% from its likely low.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Overstock.com, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) shares are +272.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -131.5% against 9.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.9% this quarter before jumping 29.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 72.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $648.58 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $506.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $370.88 Million for this quarter and $351.57 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.9% before jumping 44.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -63% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 49.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s Major holders

Overstock.com, Inc. insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.07% of the shares at 67.93% float percentage. In total, 256 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.02 Million shares (or 11.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $364.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.26 Million shares, or about 7.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $236.92 Million.

We also have Morgan Stanley Insight Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Morgan Stanley Insight Fund holds roughly 2,124,299 shares. This is just over 4.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $185.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.11 Million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about $31.46 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“