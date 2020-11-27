Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s traded shares stood at 19,846,081 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.37, to imply an increase of 17.53% or $0.95 in intraday trading. The CAN share’s 52-week high remains $8.69, putting it -36.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $998.02 Million, with an average of 12.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Canaan Inc. (CAN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CAN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) trade information

After registering a 17.53% upside on the day, Canaan Inc. (CAN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.26-1 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 12.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 98.44%, and 230.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.43%. Short interest in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) saw shorts transact 3.44 Million shares and set a 0.97 days time to cover.

Canaan Inc. (CAN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -945% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s Major holders

Canaan Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.53% of the shares at 7.53% float percentage. In total, 24 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.71 Million shares (or 2.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.08 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 1.18 Million shares, or about 0.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.21 Million.

We also have Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fd II-Hancock Horizon Quantitative Long/Short Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Canaan Inc. (CAN) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF holds roughly 596,033 shares. This is just over 0.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 205.4 Thousand, or 0.15% of the shares, all valued at about $384.1 Thousand.

“

“