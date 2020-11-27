AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s traded shares stood at 1,233,924 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.37, to imply a decline of -1.65% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The AVEO share’s 52-week high remains $10.71, putting it -99.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.23. The company has a valuation of $154.71 Million, with an average of 629.67 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 422.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO), translating to a mean rating of 1.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AVEO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) trade information

After registering a -1.65% downside on the day, AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.74-2 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 20.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.25%, and -8.98% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -13.98%. Short interest in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw shorts transact 1.02 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.25, implying an increase of 109.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $17 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVEO is trading +216.57% off suggested target high and 30.35% from its likely low.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) shares are -34.19% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -345.9% against 14%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -35.7% this quarter before falling -5.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -71.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $2.45 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.38 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $764Million for this quarter and $784Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 220.7% before jumping 76% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 238.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s Major holders

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.02% of the shares at 34.07% float percentage. In total, 87 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.95 Million shares (or 13.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $23.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.56 Million shares, or about 5.4% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $9.25 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 705,382 shares. This is just over 2.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 427.63 Thousand, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about $2.54 Million.

