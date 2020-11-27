BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s traded shares stood at 1,549,933 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.84, to imply a decline of -3.19% or -$1.38 in intraday trading. The BJ share’s 52-week high remains $47.46, putting it -13.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +54.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $18.84. The company has a valuation of $5.77 Billion, with an average of 3.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BJ a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.67.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) trade information

After registering a -3.19% downside on the day, BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.69- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 6.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.7%, and 7.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 83.99%. Short interest in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) saw shorts transact 20.74 Million shares and set a 8.98 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $51.84, implying an increase of 23.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BJ is trading +43.4% off suggested target high and -11.57% from its likely low.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) shares are +16.22% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 104.11% against 15.9%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 67.5% this quarter before falling -18.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 16.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $3.94 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending April 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.64 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.47 Billion for this quarter and $3.8 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 13.4% before falling -4.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 31.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.83% annually.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s Major holders

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.09% of the shares at 110.95% float percentage. In total, 451 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 14.99 Million shares (or 10.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $622.91 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.14 Million shares, or about 9.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $546.14 Million.

We also have Putnam Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Putnam Equity Income Fund holds roughly 5,076,413 shares. This is just over 3.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $225.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.93 Million, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $146.31 Million.

