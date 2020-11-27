The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s traded shares stood at 1,146,122 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.83. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.61, to imply a decline of -6.49% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The NCTY share’s 52-week high remains $12.3, putting it -240.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $31.78 Million, with an average of 1.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 815.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for The9 Limited (NCTY), translating to a mean rating of 4. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NCTY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

After registering a -6.49% downside on the day, The9 Limited (NCTY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.28-1 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 15.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 52.11%, and 58.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.47%. Short interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw shorts transact 96.74 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 56.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

The9 Limited insiders hold 2.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.23% of the shares at 4.35% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CVI Holdings, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 219.28 Thousand shares (or 0.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $694.67 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Anson Funds Management LP with 100.87 Thousand shares, or about 0.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $319.54 Thousand.

