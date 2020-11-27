Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s traded shares stood at 1,452,277 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.51, to imply a decline of -1.96% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The PLAY share’s 52-week high remains $48.8, putting it -84.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.61. The company has a valuation of $1.26 Billion, with an average of 2.73 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.49 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLAY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$1.11.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) trade information

After registering a -1.96% downside on the day, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.10- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 2.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.51%, and 29.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.01%. Short interest in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) saw shorts transact 9.65 Million shares and set a 1.76 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.9, implying a decline of-13.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLAY is trading +20.71% off suggested target high and -47.19% from its likely low.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) shares are +100.99% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -239.12% against -2.3%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -5650% this quarter before falling -162.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -61.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 70.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.58% annually.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY)’s Major holders

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. insiders hold 1.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.85% of the shares at 101.58% float percentage. In total, 238 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.7 Million shares (or 14.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $101.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.95 Million shares, or about 10.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $74.97 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2,906,235 shares. This is just over 6.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.87 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.37 Million, or 2.87% of the shares, all valued at about $18.2 Million.

