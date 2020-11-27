So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s traded shares stood at 3,172,473 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.77, to imply a decline of -9.41% or -$1.43 in intraday trading. The SY share’s 52-week high remains $16.95, putting it -23.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.03. The company has a valuation of $1.47 Billion, with an average of 1.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for So-Young International Inc. (SY), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.12.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) trade information

After registering a -9.41% downside on the day, So-Young International Inc. (SY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.95- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 18.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.16%, and 12.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.68%. Short interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) saw shorts transact 1.72 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $67.27 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $50.71 Million for this quarter and $26.1 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.7% before jumping 157% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 413.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s Major holders

So-Young International Inc. insiders hold 39.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.02% of the shares at 49.27% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by TB Alternative Assets Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.52 Million shares (or 96.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $156.36 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is First Manhattan Company with 4.33 Million shares, or about 33.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $54.13 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the So-Young International Inc. (SY) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx holds roughly 579,025 shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 563.98 Thousand, or 4.34% of the shares, all valued at about $7.65 Million.

