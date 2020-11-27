EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares stood at 1,246,197 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.5, to imply a decline of -8.91% or -$1.32 in intraday trading. The EH share’s 52-week high remains $16.24, putting it -20.3% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.59. The company has a valuation of $738.84 Million, with an average of 946.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 229.46 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for EHang Holdings Limited (EH), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

After registering a -8.91% downside on the day, EHang Holdings Limited (EH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.02- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 10.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.29%, and 56.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.58%. Short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) saw shorts transact 280.37 Million shares and set a 1.22 days time to cover.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 7.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.7% of the shares at 0.71% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS Group AG. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 13.18 Thousand shares (or 0.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $105.14 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 10.49 Thousand shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $83.71 Thousand.

